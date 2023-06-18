A lone seagull braves the waves off the Ahuriri coast near Hardinge Rd on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay’s persistent rain has reached the level where an orange heavy rain warning has been issued.

The warning was put in place for the region about and south of Te Pohue at 10 o’clock on Sunday night for a 26-hour period.

A MetService announcement said people could expect 100-140mm of rain, mainly about the ranges.

Peak rates are set to reach 15-25 mm/h during thunderstorms, with the heaviest rain expected around the inland ranges and the coastal hills and ranges south of Napier.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,” the MetService warning read.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

A heavy rain watch was put in place for Hawke’s Bay on Friday and remains in place north of Te Pohue.

MetService said another burst of heavy rain could be possible overnight on Monday that might lead to the watch being extended.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council said on social media rivers were expected to reach “one-in-five-year” levels, which could reach across river berms to the toe of stopbanks in Waipawa and Waipukurau and cause localised flooding and ponding in rural areas.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group encouraged the public to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

“There is still uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain,” a post from HBCDEM reads.

“Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case this watch is upgraded to a warning or new areas are added.”

River levels and flows can also be monitored through the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website.