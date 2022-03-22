Heavy rain warning in place for Hawke's Bay, 15 to 25mm/hr expected

Surface flooding in Marewa in February. Surface flooding is possible today and tomorrow. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has a heavy rain warning in place from 10am today to noon on Thursday.

MetService forecast 100 to 130 mm of rain to accumulate, but 130 to 200mm north of Napier.

Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are expected.

Further heavy rain is likely from Thursday afternoon to Friday and the warning could be extended, especially about the Wairoa District.

MetService said that the rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

MORE TO COME