Voyager 2023 media awards

Hawke’s Bay’s stories of love through Cyclone Gabrielle: From attraction over the silt, to bonds tightened forever

James Pocock
By
7 mins to read
Shani Eccles-Smith and Derek Bensemann found each other while they cleaned up their cyclone-struck friend's house, and romance bloomed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay’s Valentine’s Day was stolen away by a deluge of rain and silt, but amongst the mud and floodwaters were tales of true love and new love. Four months on from Cyclone Gabrielle, Napier

