Born to play basketball, home-grown talent Kobe Kara is ready to make the step up to a more senior role with the Taylor Hawke’s Bay Hawks as the team prepares for the new Sal’s NBL league season, after an up-and-down 2023 season ended with a controversial elimination in a semifinal.

The 21-year-old 1.91m-tall forward was born at the height of the career of the American star Kobe Bryant, who played 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakes, from 1996 to 2016.

“That is why,” he said, when asked if there was a connection with his own acquisition of the name. His own dad was a keen basketballer.

The new Kobe was born in September 2001, but says it took a while to get onto the path his dad perhaps desired.

Another Kobe in the ball game, Kobe Kara, ready for a big season with the Taylor Hawke's Bay Hawks in 2024, pictured at a basketball camp in Napier on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I played rugby and a bit of social basketball, but then it was a teacher at [Napier Boys’] high school who said I should try out for one of the basketball teams,” he said on Thursday at a basketball camp in Napier’s Centennial Events Centre, after his signing for a fourth season was announced by Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny.

Kobe (Kara) signed with the Hawks in 2021. Having played in 11 games, and been the kingpin of the franchise’s 3+3 team in its recent national tournament, he is looking for more game time in an expanded NB, which the Hawks open against new franchise Whai in Tauranga on March 28, soon after the arrival of new coach Sam Gruggen from Australian NBL side Cairns Taipans.

“I think it’s looking good, and I’ll be hoping for more minutes,” said Kara.

Opportunities for more local talent have been enhanced in a new Rapid League run alongside the major competition.

Kenny, who in three stints has had 13 seasons playing for the Hawks and has been aware of the budding local since Kara’s schooldays, said “while I’m not the coach” he does expect to see more of Kara on the court, with the talent now being matched by the “hard work” needed to become a regular on game day.

“Kobe’s dedication to developing all facets of his game during this off-season has helped to continue the progress he displayed in the 3x3 Cup,” Kenny said.

“We look forward to seeing this progress continue in the 2024 Sal’s NBL,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of Kobe and what he has accomplished over the past year both on and off the court.

Kara said: “Being from the Bay and being able to represent my home town means a lot to me and my family. I’m excited for the season and will make the most of the opportunity I’ve been given.”

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 50 years of journalism experience in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.