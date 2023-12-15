Voyager 2023 media awards
Basketball: Hawke’s Bay’s Hawks get new coach and lose a rising star

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
Growing up in Flaxmere attending Irongate School, Everard Bartlett couldn't have imagined as a boy that one day he would be coaching the Hawks basketball team.

It’s a gain and a loss for Hawke’s Bay national basketball league club the Taylor Hawks as it picks up a new coach from the Australian NBL just as it loses a star player.

Sam

