It’s a gain and a loss for Hawke’s Bay national basketball league club the Taylor Hawks as it picks up a new coach from the Australian NBL just as it loses a star player.

Sam Gruggen, currently assistant coach of the Cairns Taipans, replaces Hawks stalwart Everard Bartlett, who in his first season as coach took the Hawks to the semifinals this year. It’s welcome news with the just-announced loss of new Tall Blacks national representative Hyrum Harris to the Wellington Saints.

Gruggen replaces Hawks stalwart Everard Bartlett, who had one season as coach this year, while Harris departs after five seasons in Hawks colours, the last four in a row, and his departure being payback for the capital-city side after the Hawks’ acquisition last February of Tall Black and “Prince of Porirua” Jordan Ngatai.

Hawks general manager, playing stalwart, Tall Black and 2018-2022 Cairns Taipan Jarrod Kenny said Gruggen will come to Hawke’s Bay when the Taipans end the current ANBL, aiming for the title after being beaten in last year’s semifinals by eventual champions the Sydney Kings – the Hawks later going through the same experience by losing a semifinal to eventual NZ champions the Canterbury Rams.

Kenny said others are still in consideration and the team will be prepared pre-season by assistant coach Kaine Hokianga, in close contact with Gruggen, as the club builds a team in the hope of just a second NBL title.

Gruggen has also been assistant coach with the Sydney Kings, head coach of high performance with Basketball New South Wales and Southern Development Officer at Basketball Tasmania.

“I’m extremely excited to join Hawke’s Bay Hawks and I’d like to thank Jarrod Kenny and the board for putting their trust in me,” he said. “Their vision of player development (both in Hawke’s Bay and around New Zealand) along with their commitment to building a successful and hard-working roster aligns perfectly with my coaching philosophy.”

He said the Hawks have been “working diligently putting together a roster that has a great mix of young and talented players with experienced veterans”.

“I’m excited to get over to Hawke’s Bay and be a part of this supportive and passionate community,” Gruggen said.

Kenny said: “We are thrilled to have Sam lead our team next season.

“His drive for excellence in every facet of the game is impressive. “We are confident that this characteristic will inspire and elevate our entire team and staff, helping them reach their full potential. "

Kenny confirmed the Hawks will have a pre-season match against new NBL side Whai, from Tauranga, and that it will be played in Wairoa on March 9.

They will then meet again in their first NBL match of the season in Tauranga on March 28.