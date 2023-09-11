Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: Home destroyed in Flaxmere blaze

Two fire trucks attended a fire that gutted a home in Flamere on Monday. File photo / NZME

A Flaxmere home was gutted by a fire on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 8am to the blaze on Ardrossan Ave, Hastings.

Hastings Fire Station senior station officer Mike Peachey said the residents who lived at the home were out when the fire started, and no-one was injured.

A neighbouring unit was not damaged by the fire, but people living inside that home were evacuated due to the smoke.

A cause has not yet been determined for the blaze.

Firefighters had the fire out in about an hour and two fire trucks attended.

There has been a concerning number of building fires in Hawke’s Bay including 28 recorded in the month to August 28.

