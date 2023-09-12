Hastings blaze: Flaxmere house fire being treated as suspicious

The home was significantly damaged in the blaze on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The home was significantly damaged in the blaze on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Flaxmere home which was gutted by a fire is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called just after 8am on Monday to a blaze at a home on Ardrossan Ave in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere.

Hastings Fire Station senior station officer Mike Peachey said the residents who lived at the address were not home when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured.

Firefighters had the fire out in about an hour and two fire trucks attended.

No one was injured during the house fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

A neighbouring unit was not damaged by the fire, but occupants living inside that home evacuated due to the smoke.

A police spokesperson said it was a suspicious house fire and they were “following positive lines of inquiry.

“A woman is assisting police with our inquiries and a scene examination is being conducted.”

There has been a concerning number of building fires in Hawke’s Bay including 28 recorded in the month to August 28.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.