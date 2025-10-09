Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay’s new hospice reaches milestone with plans lodged

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

An artist image of the proposed new hospice on the edge of Hastings. Photo / HDC

An artist image of the proposed new hospice on the edge of Hastings. Photo / HDC

A project to build a new hospice to serve Hawke’s Bay has reached a milestone, with detailed plans now lodged.

A resource consent application was submitted this week for the project on the edge of Hastings, and includes fresh artist images of what the hospice will look like if granted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save