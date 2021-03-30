Hawke's Bay's mental health hub announced by Andrew Little

Health Minister Andrew Little announced the name of Hawke's Bay's new mental health hub, Te Tāwharau (shelter). Photo / Paul Taylor

A mental health crisis hub is being created in Hawke's Bay so people who are experiencing mental health distress, but don't need emergency department care can get the help they need.

The new government support service will provide "shelter" for those experiencing mental health and addiction issues.

Health Minister Andrew Little, who announced the scheme at Hawke's Bay Hospital on Wednesday, said the pilot programme will be a hub of community-based services delivered by health, social services and police.

"When people are at crisis-point, they need a place that feels safe and need to feel confident the right support will be available."

Little said providing better services for people experiencing mental health or addiction issues is a priority for government.

The programme, Te Tāwharau (shelter), will also include a new dedicated peer support team.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board nurse director mental health Peta Rowden said the DHB recognised that services across the primary and secondary sectors have found it challenging to provide support and meet the needs of the community.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board nurse director mental health Peta Rowden at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We want to improve how we deliver our mental health and addiction services."

Rowden said they believe a Crisis Hub model is what people want, where health and social services can work in partnership.

The nurse director said mental health and addiction affects a high proportion of the region's community – a large per cent of which is due to social issues.

"By that I mean the lack of affordable housing or homelessness, unemployment, isolation, poverty and on top of that the impact of Covid-19."

Rowden said they have already employed a peer support work force that will start in April, all of whom have had lived experience or supported whānau through mental health and addiction issues.

"The peer support workers will be huge because they will do some of the mahi that our clinicians struggle to do when they have multiple assessments."

They will act as a first step in preventing a crisis to ensure those in need can get help early, Rowden added.

Little said Te Tāwharau is the first programme of its kind where services will be based at one site in the community 24-7.

"This makes it easier for whānau to know where to get help as services are coordinated to support people in the best way possible," he said.

Te Tāwharau will include adult respite residential beds provided by kaupapa Māori iwi provider Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, an emergency mental health and home-based treatment team, peer support workers, Ministry of Social Development support and a police liaison.

A new home for the service is in the final stages of development and is expected to be operational by the middle of the year.