Sam Allen (back left), Ange Gordon and Matt Gardner, as well as Bex Gordon (front left) and Elle Crocker from Wellington, all got into the Salty seadog spirit. Photo / Paul Taylor

There was no shortage of family fun to be had in Hawke’s Bay this Easter weekend as hundreds sampled succulent seafood and were blown away by delightful dance displays.

Spells of wet weather didn’t stop punters from getting a taste of the ocean at the inaugural Salty Palate festival at the Old Church in Meeanee, while the Napier Municipal Theatre was the perfect place to watch talented young artists at the popular Napier Performing Arts Easter Festival competition.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was out and about capturing some of the best moments.

Punters enjoyed a delightful mix of salty seafood sensations at the Salty Palate festival held at Meeanee's Old Church. Photo / Paul Taylor

Adam Cameron (centre) from Tauranga, with Sherylle Gordon and Kathryn Marsh, enjoying the inaugural Salty Palate festival in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Taupō Academy of Dance students stunned crowds at the Napier Municipal Theatre as part of the Performing Arts Easter Festival competition. Photo / Paul Taylor

Talented tamariki took to the stage for a weekend of terrific toe-tapping performances. Photo / Paul Taylor