It feels like winter has come early to Hawke’s Bay with bitter chills, rain, and even frost expected over the next few days and into the weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law said low temperatures aren’t likely to disappear anytime soon, and people could also expect to see a bit of rain over the next few autumn days.

“You’ve got a bit of a tricky week there in Hawke’s Bay because there is a bit more cloud coming through,” he said.

“There’s a bit more cloud across the eastern side of the country, and I think we are going to find some wetter weather moving up towards the region.”

Winter temperatures are starting to be felt in this Hawke's Bay autumn. Photo / Warren Buckland

While the wet weather might increase temperatures slightly, the clear skies afterwards will see them return to the biting lows comparable to winter, which officially starts in June.

“Once [the rain and cloud] is out of the way, we should be in for some drier, brighter and colder weather.

“We are looking at a cold couple of days.”

Rain jackets and umbrellas have been the go-to in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and the Wairoa District since yesterday evening, with 30 to 50 mm of rain falling, even more in mountainous areas



The wet weather eases this afternoon to the odd shower, though things remain cloudy for most pic.twitter.com/3YpPpWfDDC — MetService (@MetService) May 6, 2024

Last week, temperatures in Napier and Hastings plummeted to the lower end of the scale, with Hastings hitting a low of 0.8 degrees last Wednesday.

“All the below-average temperatures for the year are shown in blue on my screen, and it’s just a sea of blue,“ Law said.

“Once we lose the cloud and get that cold air up and across us, we’ll be looking at 1C and 2C lows, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing more frost as well.”

Despite the lows, Law said daytime temperatures would still reach 15-17C, with sunshine also making a welcome appearance.

“Once the sun sets, the temperature will just drop away.”

An area of high pressure travelling west of New Zealand appears to be responsible for most of the wintery weather.

“Once the high pressure builds across, that will bring clearer nights and lighter winds.

“This time last year, it was a very different story. The air came up from the north and brought us a really warm May, but this year, it is in a different direction.”

