Dannevirke Ballentynes Fashion Central hosts fashion show fundraiser

An appreciative crowd was treated to various women’s fashions for autumn and winter at the Dannevirke Ballentynes Fashion Central.
Four models took turns displaying casual, smart casual, travel and leisure and evening wear in the show, which was fundraising for Tararua District’s radio stations.
Local radio always struggles for funding and the fashion show was one way of keeping the Woodville, Ashhurst and Dannevirke stations on air entertaining and educating listeners. Spokesperson Lynmariemarie Williams said it was a fabulous exercise.
Ballentyne’s manager Rosslyn Stansell said her company is always ready to support a good cause and promote their fashions at the same time.