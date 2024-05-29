Dannevirke Ballentynes Fashion Central hosts fashion show fundraiser

Ballentynes' four models in their evening wear.�

An appreciative crowd was treated to various women’s fashions for autumn and winter at the Dannevirke Ballentynes Fashion Central.

Four models took turns displaying casual, smart casual, travel and leisure and evening wear in the show, which was fundraising for Tararua District’s radio stations.

Judy was proud in full evening wear. She is looking very smart in berry stretch crepe pants and a pleated chiffon top in multi mosaic paisley colour. A great outfit for any age group.�

Karen wears a Brave Soul London green jersey with pearl beads for additional detail and the popular Twin Lakes Touch of Wool knitwear skirt. Chic, comfortable and warm.

Local radio always struggles for funding and the fashion show was one way of keeping the Woodville, Ashhurst and Dannevirke stations on air entertaining and educating listeners. Spokesperson Lynmariemarie Williams said it was a fabulous exercise.

Denise really liked her sportswear outfit. It is a smart look for day or night, Denise is wearing stretch crepe pants, a palm digital print top with silver detail on the back. This look has been complemented with a suede look jacket in dark indigo for that stylish look.�

Fay modelled a nice relaxed casual outfit consisting of Navy corduroy tapered-leg pants, Blue Horizon digital print top and a navy luxe knitwear jacket. A great look for these cooler days.�

Ballentyne’s manager Rosslyn Stansell said her company is always ready to support a good cause and promote their fashions at the same time.