Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay weather: Winter has been dry for region overall so far despite showers

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: August 11, 2025. Video / Herald NOW

While it feels like a cold shower is hanging over Hawke’s Bay at the moment, it’s actually been a drier winter than usual for most of the region.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council climate scientist Nithin Bala Murali said passing troughs had delivered some rain, but it had been uneven across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save