Murali said this was also reflected in the region’s hydrology, particularly on the Heretaunga Plains.

“Groundwater levels deteriorated markedly from June’s normal status, with some monitoring sites in the plains recording the lowest-ever conditions.”

River flows in the plains catchments remained below normal, which continued the stress on water resources, Murali said.

Central Hawke's Bay farmer Tom Syme, pictured in December 2022. Photo / Michaela Gower

Central Hawke’s Bay farm stock manager Tom Syme said they had not had any consistent rain this winter and before the beginning of July, rainfall had been 250mm less than the previous year.

“It’s been really dry underfoot, so the groundwater hasn’t filled up. This [last week] has been the first five days where we have had rain every day, and it’s gone cold.”

He said to adapt, he had sold his trade lambs early to ensure feed for his ewes, which he had set-stocked and were currently lambing.

“I’ve had a good production year this year, but if I don’t get a good spring, I will be into short cover and have nothing going forward.”

Syme said he needed warm and consistent rain every couple of weeks to encourage grass growth.

Hawke’s Bay Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said the drier winter conditions had meant less mud and better feed utilisation.

He said less mud was “a really good thing” and meant stock were able to eat the grass instead of pushing it into the ground.

“You get better regrowth if you haven’t made any pugging or damage to the soil, so that bodes well for spring regrowth, which is around the corner.”

Galloway said the frosty mornings killed unwanted bugs and parasitic worms in the ground.

He said the drier ground conditions helped farmers with lambing and calving with better survival rates.

Galloway said he currently felt reasonably positive about the spring ahead but was well aware it could all change.

“It’s set up reasonably good as long as we can get a bit of warmish weather and the grass has a chance to grow.”

He said the best advice he could give farmers was to always be ready to adapt to the weather conditions and have plans in place to pivot if necessary.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said Hawke’s Bay could look forward to a week of largely wet weather.

“You guys are one of the less-pleasant regions for the week with these southeasterly winds ... that’s bringing with it a little bit of moisture.”

Lynden said coastal areas and Central Hawke’s Bay could expect 10 to 25 millimetres of rain between Monday and Friday, while the Wairoa district could expect 20 to 30 millimetres in more exposed places in the same timeframe.

“The Wairoa district is likely to see a few more showers, but generally speaking, it is quite similar across the region.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.