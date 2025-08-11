“It’s set up reasonably good as long as we can get a bit of warmish weather and the grass has a chance to grow.”
He said the best advice he could give farmers was to always be ready to adapt to the weather conditions and have plans in place to pivot if necessary.
MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said Hawke’s Bay could look forward to a week of largely wet weather.
“You guys are one of the less-pleasant regions for the week with these southeasterly winds ... that’s bringing with it a little bit of moisture.”
Lynden said coastal areas and Central Hawke’s Bay could expect 10 to 25 millimetres of rain between Monday and Friday, while the Wairoa district could expect 20 to 30 millimetres in more exposed places in the same timeframe.
“The Wairoa district is likely to see a few more showers, but generally speaking, it is quite similar across the region.”