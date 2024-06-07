Cloud cover and gusty conditions are set to reach Hawke's Bay early next week, along with some higher-than-average temperatures. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gale force winds could appear in parts of Hawke’s Bay early next week as the region launches into winter with a string of higher-than-average temperatures.

No MetService warnings or watches were in place on Friday, but meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the region could expect a windy start to the week.

“Possibly out in the ranges is where we could see severe gales in the most exposed areas, but Sunday and Monday will be all-around windy days.”

She said a weather system was moving across the country, changing wind direction and bringing with it some cloud.

“For Hawke’s Bay on Sunday, we see a gradual increase in cloud as the day goes on, and we also see northwesterly winds that may be on the strong side as well.”

There is also the possibility of some isolated showers on Saturday, particularly in the ranges, but as the week continues, much of the rain is set to move away from the North Island.

Makgabutlane also noted that temperatures looked like they would be higher than average for this time in winter.

“We’re generally looking at the upper teens for Hawke’s Bay. Even with the overnight temperatures, it’s looking like it will be fairly higher than average for this time of year.”

There may be a slight temperature dip on Tuesday, but Makgabutlane noted that temperatures would still be very similar to those of the previous week.

“Things are maybe a little bit on the warmer side, especially Sunday heading into Monday.

“Those northwesterly winds will be bringing in some of those increased temperatures, as well as the cloud cover.”

It seemed winter had come early last month when temperatures in Napier and Hastings plummeted, with Hastings hitting a low of 0.8 degrees.

Meteorologist John Law said temperatures during May were mostly below average.

MetService encouraged people to continue to check its website for the most up-to-date information on any watches and warnings that may occur.

