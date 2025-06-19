There was a chance that temperatures were even lower in spots that were inland and sheltered but not observed by MetService.

Looking ahead to the Matariki long weekend, a westerly flow was expected to move across Hawke’s Bay, bringing cloud and showers.

“It’s not going to be as cold and frosty as it has been this week.”

Friday’s weather would continue to hold out with clear skies and a high of 19C.

The clear skies would stick around at night for a perfect chance to observe the nine stars, Matariki, Pōhutukawa, Tupuānuku, Tupuārangi, Waitī, Waitā, Waipuna-ā-rangi, Ururangi, Hiwa-i-te-rangi.

Saturday’s weather is expected to see the winds turn southerly later in the day, with cloud building.

The temperature should reach a high of about 15C across the region.

“There will be isolated showers around - it’s not going to be a big wet event, but it is going to tip more to the south,” Haddon said.

The winter solstice also takes place on Saturday, marking the shortest day of the year.

The final day of the long weekend on Sunday should bring a high of 15C, and Haddon said the cloud was expected to clear and give way to sunshine.

“The showers will clear out on Sunday as the winds tilt a little bit more to the west.”

NZTA advised anyone travelling this weekend in icy or snowy conditions to carry warm clothes, water and food in case they get stuck or need to wait for the weather to improve.

“Winter has now properly set in and, as the weather grows more severe, your travel may be disrupted by intense periods of heavy rain, ice and snow.”

“It’s a good idea to carry warm clothes such as a coat, hoodie or sweater, and sweatpants, and food such as muesli bars or protein bars, nuts, some snacks such as potato chips or lollies, and water and a sports drink.”

NZTA also advised motorists to ensure they had at least half a tank of fuel or battery range in case they encountered detours or diversions.

