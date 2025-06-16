Matariki events in Hawke’s Bay – a winter celebration and commemoration

Reporter Taromi is in Napier, where families from all over have turned out for the brand new Matariki tradition of gathering together and lighting bonfires on the beach.

Hawke’s Bay Matariki events kick off this week, offering celebrations and opportunities for communities to come together, reflect on the past and set intentions for the year ahead.

Events will be held across the region to mark the rising of the star cluster Matariki Pleiades, with thousands of visitors expected to participate.

Chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, Bayden Barber, said the events provided a great opportunity to get out and about in the winter and celebrate.

“I love to see all our people out, it’s an opportunity to celebrate Matariki, but also our culture, our language, our whakapapa.”

He said the increase in popularity could be attributed to the national public holiday and a focus on teaching it in schools.