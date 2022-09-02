Ashley Kemp and Pania Rowe, founders of Nōku. Photo / Supplied

It was waka ama that brought two girls together when they were 10 and 12 years old.

Today, 18 years later, it's fashion that has brought Pania Rowe and Ashley Kemp together.

I met with Pania and Ashley at their store in Frederick St.

Their passion, determination and love for what they are achieving shone through in their story of small beginnings to their thriving business Nōku.

Nōku is the name gifted to them by two kaumātua in Ngāti Kahungunu, Tiwana Aranui and Hawira Hape, and means mine, or belonging to me (ownership). They both agreed they couldn't have done it without the love and support of their whānau.

"I love coming to work," Pania said.

"It's always lots of fun.

"Looking back we walked into this blind but we have learnt so much along the way," she said.

They had discussed going into business a few times in the past but the time was just not right.

Ashley said after meeting and becoming friends they went their own way before meeting up a bit later in life.

"We met up again as mothers. We had an idea to do something but were just not confident. It was like having one foot in the door and one foot out."

One of Nōku's unique designs. Photo / Supplied

At that stage Pania was screenprinting for someone else.

Five years later it all came together and they started Heat Pressing designs from home.

Ashley and Pania met with a local artist and came up with the original Nōku design, but these days the pair do their own designs.

Nōku's range started out with one t-shirt design in a range of three colours.

Today they have a store full of beautiful bespoke designs including dresses, skirts, hoodies and their most popular piece Hikurere (cape).

They are working on four or five new garments which will be showcased at the Te Koanga Fashion Show during this year's Māori Music Awards being held at Toitoi — Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre on September 8.

"We are really excited about it.

"It's the first time Nōku will be showcased on a catwalk."

However, both Pania and Ashley are no stranger to modelling their garments. Their website is slick, well designed and showcases their gorgeous range of clothes.

Ashley, who looks after the business side of things including growth, says their goal now after finding their feet is to expand.

"Once we realised that there was never going to be an opportune moment and decided to go for it we have had no regrets," she said.

Pania, who looks after the clothing, designs and production as well as keeping up with fashion trends, says she feels passionate about the business.

"It doesn't feel like a job. I'm loving every minute of it and have absolutely no regrets."

Nōku is at 600 Frederick St, Mahora, Hastings and is open Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.

■For more information and to check out what Nōku has to offer visit www.noku.co.nz.