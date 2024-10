Minister Reti and Minister Costello will be announcing an initiative to expand the workforce able to deliver childhood immunisations.

Occupants of a vehicle stuck in the Tukituki River have been rescued after one had a cold wait for help on the roof of their vehicle.

Police were called about 10.25am near Tennant Rd in Haumoana on Wednesday morning after the vehicle got stuck after the driver attempted to cross the river.

One person made it to safety while another was rescued by emergency services and taken home.

The pair had minor hypothermia, the spokesperson said.