Volodymyr Zelenskyy wraps up his meeting with European and Canadian leaders in London and more healthcare workers are lured to Australia. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police say between 20 to 25 headstones were vandalised at a Hawke’s Bay cemetery over the weekend.

A spokesperson said they received a report about the damage at the Ōmāhu Urupā in Fernhill on Sunday afternoon.

The damage was reported to have taken place on Saturday night.

Church of St John, Ōmāhu and urupā taken in October 2021 before Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

After Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, many burial sites at the urupā were destroyed, ranging from recent burials to those who passed away last century.