Hawke's Bay tourism trio finalists for 100% Pure NZ Experience Awards 2021

Craggy Range, a winery near Havelock North, is one of the finalists for the 100 % Pure New Zealand Experience Awards. Photo / Paul Taylor

A trio of Hawke's Bay tourism operators are finalists in the 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards 2021.

The three finalists for the awards are Redcliffe Homestead, Craggy Range and Smith & Sheth.

The trio is among 48 finalists vying for the supreme award.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton says it is "fantastic" to see three Hawke's Bay operators in the finals. He offered the finalists the "heartiest of congratulations".

"A lot of hard work goes into applying for awards like these and we are thrilled each of these businesses has been recognised as a finalist," he said.

"It is fantastic to see our members putting themselves forward and really showcasing the wonderful experiences Hawke's Bay has to offer.

The awards, in their second year, celebrate outstanding tourism operators throughout New Zealand.

"This is a great opportunity to celebrate some great NZ operators who have demonstrated

true Kiwi aroha and given back for the good of New Zealand," said Sue Parcell, chairwoman of the judging panel.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind, appointment-only tasting experience at finalist Smith & Sheth's Heretaunga Wine Studio in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

The awards acknowledge excellence in business leadership, as well as recognising Qualmark members who are enriching their operating environment through initiatives that support the sustainability of the business and communities through a period of uncertainty.

Finalist Smith & Sheth is in the business of creating wines.

The second finalist Redcliffe Homestead offers luxury bed and breakfast accommodation in a newly renovated 1880s villa in Hawke's Bay.

And the third finalist Craggy Range is a family-owned winery established in 1998 in the shadow of the spectacular Te Mata Peak.

The awards identify the highest quality tourism products in the market, those offering world class experiences that apply best practice in terms of sustainability by looking after the people and the land.

Applicants have the opportunity to tell the story of how their unique combination of landscapes, people and activities cannot be found anywhere else in the world – that it is a "100% Pure New Zealand" experience.