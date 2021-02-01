Hawke's Bay Today's summer photo competition judging under way

Wyatt enjoying his first visit to the beach with Dad. Photo taken by Jess Julian.

Judging has begun to find the winner and placegetters of the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition. Results will be announced on Saturday, February 13.

sup0202dog.JPGRocco enjoys a day at Ocean Beach. Photo taken by Shelley Avery

sup0202boy.JPGJess Nelson sent in this photo of her son Charlie (4) who wanted to walk to the top of one of our big hills on our farm. "He is hoping if he is really tough and fit his dad will take him on a hunting trip. It's quite a hike, he slept for two hours that afternoon! We live on Glendale, under the Ruahine Ranges at Mangleton. Not so green a month later but much better than this time last year!"

sup0202kids.JPG Porangahau kids Piper-May Brausch, Carlos Hutcheson and Maison MacDonald loving ice cream in the Porangahau Village. Photo taken by Tania Nicholas

Maddie Turner jumping for joy at Maraetotara Falls . Photo taken by Audra Zachan.

