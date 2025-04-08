A Hawke’s Bay teenager who dreams of becoming a police dog handler has written, illustrated and published a book about herself and her fictional police dog Soldier.
Jay Meeuwsen, 17, has mild cerebral palsy, which impacts her muscles, and an intellectual disability.
She is passionate about police and, in particular, police dogs.
Her book Jay and Soldier the Police Dog tells the story of Jay and Soldier on the trail of bank robbers and how they work together to catch and arrest the offenders - with Solider receiving a medal and a juicy bone for his efforts.