The book caught the attention of Hawke’s Bay police officer Gemma Hyde, who has met Jay numerous times at various events.

Gemma organised a visit to Te Wahanga Ono Rau ‘600 Block’ - the special needs unit at Havelock North High School which Jay attends.

Three fellow police officers joined Gemma for the visit who were excited to meet Jay and read her book.

The team presented Jay with a toy police dog and gave the class a copy of the police whānau-friendly book The Wolf Was Not Sleeping by way of thanks.

Hawke's Bay Constable Gemma Hyde (right) with Jay and her book. Photo / NZ Police

The team also answered lots of questions from the students and teachers, and let Jay check out the police car.

Jay’s teacher aide, Tracey Syrett, said the visit was a real highlight for all the students, Jay in particular.

“I’ve never seen her happier,” she said.

”It was so special and meant the world to us and all our extra special students. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

If you would like to order a copy of Jay’s book (at a cost of about $30) contact sco@hnhs.school.nz.