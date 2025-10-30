Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Te Hauke was damaged by fire. Video / Supplied

A fire that destroyed the inside of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Te Hauke is now being treated as suspicious.

Police confirmed today that a scene examination had now been carried out by its officers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and inquiries into the cause and who was responsible continued.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber said he had a feeling from the outset that the fire on October 12, which left only a portrait of Jesus untouched by flames or water damage, was suspicious.

“In terms of how fast the chapel went up and how big the fire was, it doesn’t surprise me at all that they are treating it as suspicious.”

Barber said there was still a lot of sadness and disappointment within the community that the chapel had been destroyed.