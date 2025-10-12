An investigation on Monday was ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
An evening karakia on Sunday was called by local kaumātua Jerry Hapuku on the grounds of the chapel and was attended by Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber, along with about 200 members of the community.
Barber said the service honoured the only surviving item, the portrait of Jesus, as well as the community’s resilience and the chapel’s historical significance.
“It’s pretty ironic really, the whole chapel is gutted out and you have got the portrait of Jesus Christ untouched and undamaged.”
Barber said the fire was a huge blow to what he said was a historical beacon of Hawke’s Bay and was built between 1961 and 1963.
“It surprised me how fast it went up. It’s an old brick building and it was engulfed by flames quite quickly. I’m just like everyone else, wondering what happened.
“You could see that the flames were coming through the roof in the chapel down the far end where the congregation meets.”
Barber said no one had planned to attend a Sunday service at the chapel, which is located near Te Hauke Marae and urupa on State Highway 2.
“This Sunday was what they call general conference, so people watch the conference that was filmed in Utah, basically watch it at home, so no one was at the chapel yesterday, which was very fortunate.”
Barber said the building was typically used every week by about 100 members of the Tamatea Te Hauke branch.