Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Te Hauke, Hawke’s Bay church fire leaves only portrait of Jesus intact

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Te Hauke was damaged by fire. Video / Supplied

A fire that completely destroyed a chapel in Hawke’s Bay left a portrait of Jesus untouched.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Te Hauke, about 21km southwest of the city of Hastings, at 6.35am on Sunday.

A Fire and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save