Hawke’s Bay: Serious injuries, stretch of SH2 expressway closes after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are responding to the crash near the Ngaruroro River bridge

State Highway 2 on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway is closed after a crash involving two vehicles on Friday.

Police were called to the crash at 2.20pm near the Ngaruroro River Bridge and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A police spokesperson said the expressway was closed to north and southbound traffic at Evenden Rd and Links Rd.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager attended.

One person has been transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition and one person, in a minor condition, was assessed and treated at the scene.

New Zealand Transport Agency said delays are possible.

More to come.


