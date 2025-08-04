Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay SPCA staff face abuse over misunderstanding of services

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

SPCA Hawke’s Bay centre manager Tamra Hay at the Hastings SPCA Centre. Photo / Jack Riddell

SPCA Hawke’s Bay centre manager Tamra Hay at the Hastings SPCA Centre. Photo / Jack Riddell

Hawke’s Bay SPCA workers are being verbally and physically abused by the public for not taking in their unwanted animals.

The charity says it’s awful behaviour and it stems from people not properly understanding that its core service is not to rehome pets.

Two weeks ago, .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save