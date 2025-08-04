Some people had threatened staff by saying they would kill animals if they were not taken by the SPCA, she said.
Unfortunately, a lot of staff at Hawke’s Bay’s SPCA saw taking this abuse as part of their job, she said.
“In what other agency is that acceptable or normal? On top of what we are already dealing with in our day, sometimes it’s too much,” Hay said.
“It’d be great if we could come to work, do our jobs, support our animals, and go home and not have to think, has someone followed me?”
Hay had been with the charity for nearly seven years and said the general community simply did not know the services the SPCA were – and were not – able to provide.
“First, we’re not a rehoming service.”
The SPCA website states that the charity helps animals in distress at their centres, rehoming them when possible, and bringing justice to those who have failed them.
Hay said while there are exceptions to that rule, typically the answer when people show up to their centres with unwanted animals is “no” – not because the SPCA doesn’t want to, but they don’t have the resources.
“People think if they’re turning up with puppies or kittens, we need to take them, and, unfortunately, as much as we’d love to, sometimes we just can’t,” she said.
This is typically because of available space at the centre, she said.