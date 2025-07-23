Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay SPCA urges pet owners to seek help instead of abandoning animals

Jack Riddell
By
Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

A still taken from security camera footage from the SPCA Hastings building shows a dog abandoned and tied to the front gates.

SPCA centres in Hawke’s Bay are speaking out about a trend of people abandoning their pets at their buildings overnight in the middle of winter.

Workers say it doesn’t need to be this way and if people need help, they should reach out to them for advice and support.

SPCA

