Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay singer Mahina Lawrence nabs a spot on Air New Zealand’s playlist

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Mahina Lawrence speaks about being one of the five national finalists to join one of NZ's top bands Tomorrow People. First published in 2019. Video / Warren Buckland

Next time you take off on an Air New Zealand flight with a soundsystem, you might just hear the dulcet tones of Hawke’s Bay artist Mahina Lawrence warmly welcoming you or farewelling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today