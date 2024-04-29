Auditions are open for Project Prima Volta singing groups 2024-25.

Do you know a young person who loves to sing? Project Prima Volta (PPV) senior and junior singing groups invite young people aged 6 to 13 to audition for the 2024-25 programme.

Founded 10 years ago in response to young people in crisis, PPV is a nationally recognised, free weekly singing programme encouraging Hawke’s Bay rangatahi to develop their voice, creativity, self-confidence and skills for life through performance.

PPV co-founder and director Anna Pierard says Project Prima Volta has worked with young Hawke’s Bay people for a decade.

“My favourite part is watching in awe as young people discover their voices through training and opportunity, and begin to see new opportunities for their lives everywhere they look.

“Our approach through PPV not only cultivates a student’s artistic abilities, but nurtures resilience and a sense of community among the participants.

“We work to provide a nurturing group environment where our participants can grab the opportunities to grow as they feel ready, without unhelpful pressure.

“We offer classical training — a fantastic foundation that opens doors to excel in all musical styles, from pop to show tunes. In fact, Katy Perry was classically trained,” Pierard said.

PPV graduate Taylor Wallbank, who recently performed as a soloist in NZ Opera’s production of Mansfield Park, said when she started her journey towards a career in opera at the age of 15, she was unsure what life had in store for her.

“I was excelling in other fields and they seemed at the time like something more financially stable, but after reflecting, I realised that I would be giving up something that makes me happy and that would be fulfilling and gratifying,” Wallbank said.

This year’s PPV senior group will participate in a variety of community concerts and staged productions, including a PPV recital series at the MTG Century Theatre entitled Soundbites, a collaboration with Choirs Aotearoa in Wellington and a student performance of opera scenes, with PPV members receiving language and voice coaching to take solo roles. PPV will also perform in Festival Opera’s annual opera season in February.

“If singing makes you happy, then Project Prima Volta could be for you. We can help you to improve your technique and experience more performance opportunities,” Pierard said.

Audition details

Auditions are open to anyone who can carry a tune as simple as Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, with the focus not only on vocal ability, but on the potential for personal growth.

PPV senior audition dates (school Year 10 – 13):

Saturday, May 4, 2pm-4pm in Napier (St Paul’s Church, Tennyson St)

Sunday, May 5, 2pm-4pm in Hastings (Hastings Boys’ High School, Music Suite)

PPV junior audition dates (school Year 6 – 9):

Saturday, May 4, 10am-noon in Napier (St Paul’s Church, Tennyson St)

Sunday, May 5, 10am-noon in Hastings (Hastings Boys’ High School, Music Suite)





To book an audition time, go to the PPV website and fill out the online form at www.projectprimavolta.co.nz/auditions or email kiaora@findingvoices.org for more information.



