Former Hawke's Bay shearer Matt Smith, now an award-winning farmer in England, after winning two major shearing titles at the Golden Shears of Great Britain at the weekend.

Hawke’s Bay’s shearing prowess has dominated on the international stage in the UK.

It was led by former Hawke’s Bay shearer Matt Smith, now an award-winning farmer in Cornwall, who triumphed in the two major events at the Royal Bath & West Show at Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

He won the Golden Shears of Great Britain for a third time, and the England National final. The runner-up was English shearer Nick Greaves, who has worked for Napier contractor Brendan Mahony.

Smith, who set a world eight-hour strongwool ewes record in Hawke’s Bay in 2010 and remains the holder of the nine-hour record shorn in 2016 at Trefranck, which he farms with wife Pippa, will return to New Zealand during the summer to represent England at the 2026 Golden Shears world championships in Masterton.

He also represented his adopted homeland at the 2023 championships in Scotland, where the opposition included his brother, Hawke’s Bay shearer, New Zealand representative and 2014 champion Rowland Smith.