Stuart Connor, who moved to Hawke’s Bay from England two years ago but is currently in the UK vying with Greaves for England’s second machine-shearing place in Masterton, was acclaimed a UK Master Shearer at the Bath & West Show.
Tararua district farmer, Scotland international, 2012 world champion and reigning Hawke’s Bay show Great Raihania Shears Open champion Gavin Mutch, who has lived in New Zealand for more than 20 years, was third in the European championship final in Connacht, Ireland.
First and second were Welsh world champions Richard Jones and Gwion Evans.
Bruce Grace, from Wairoa, was third in the senior final at the Lesmahagow Show in Scotland on Saturday.
