A scene examination to be conducted on Sunday morning after person found in serious condition.

A police investigation is under way this morning after a person was found in a serious condition in Onekawa on Saturday.

One person was transported to hospital from an Edmunson St residential address about 4.50pm.

A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination was being conducted today.

“Further information will be released when it becomes available,” a police spokesperson said.