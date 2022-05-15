Napier Boys' High come together ahead of their decisive 52-7 victory over Wellington College. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay schools dominated the second round of the Hurricanes region Tranzit Coachlines 1st XV Festival played at Napier Boys' High School on Saturday.

Having defeated St. Patrick's College (Kilbirnie) 43-5 at Porirua Park in Wellington last weekend, hosts Napier Boys' won 52-7 over Wellington College.

Meanwhile, Hasting's Boys' High School defeated Scots College 51-17 on Saturday, backing up their 24-0 triumph over St. Patrick's (Silverstream) last week.

Both teams get their Super 8 1st XV campaigns underway next month.

Napier Boys' will play Palmerston North Boys' High School for the Polson Banner on June 4 as part of their 150th Jubilee celebrations.

Before that, the sky blues have one more traditional game against Scots College at Napier Boys' on May 25 where they will look to secure a sixth straight win as the season ramps up.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lindisfarne College and St John's College both opened their Central North Island 1st XV campaigns with losses.

Lindisfarne were beaten 24-14 by St Paul's Collegiate at home while St John's lost 24-19 to Rathkeale College in Masterton.