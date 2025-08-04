Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay school leaders react to NCEA being abolished

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

NCEA has been the country's main secondary school qualification for over 20 years. Photo / 123rf

Scrapping the NCEA system and replacing it with a new high school qualification will help make a student’s progress and grades “much clearer” for parents or even employers to understand, a Hawke’s Bay principal says.

However, concerns are already being raised about the potential workload for teachers during the planned

