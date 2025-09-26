Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison air-conditioning to cost $4.3 million

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Hawke's Bay Regional Prison is poised for an air-con makeover, while Hawke's Bay Hospital has just 60% air conditioning. Composite image / NZME

The Department of Corrections is paying an estimated $4.3 million to install air-conditioning at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, while 10 minutes down the road, about 40% of Hawke’s Bay Hospital has none.

Numerous complaints have been made about the need for air-conditioning at the hospital by both patients and staff

