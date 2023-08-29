Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council wants Ngāruroro dam clarification

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
Ngāruroro River, towards the cableway at Whanawhana. Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is seeking clarification of the definition of "damming" in the draft of a Water Conservation Order that could cover the area. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāruroro River, towards the cableway at Whanawhana. Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is seeking clarification of the definition of "damming" in the draft of a Water Conservation Order that could cover the area. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council appeal against an Environment Court recommendation to extend a Water Conservation Order on the Ngāruroro River suggests it has concerns the order could interfere with a future dam.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today