Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Local elections 2025: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council restanding councillors keep their seats

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Voters in the council’s Māori ward referendum chose to remove it.

Voters in the council’s Māori ward referendum chose to remove it.

All sitting Hawke’s Bay regional councillors who put themselves up for re-election have won back their seats, progress results suggest.

The endorsement of the leaders, who faced massive crises in their previous term, including Cyclone Gabrielle, is laid bare in Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s election results for 2025 on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save