Preliminary results will be announced on Monday. They include votes received today, but special votes are still not included.
Current councillor Neil Kirton and chair Hinewai Ormsby were on Saturday in the box seat to be elected to the Ahuriri ward, while Jerf van Beek won the Ngāruroro ward. Jock Mackintosh and Sophie Siers were the top polling councillors in the Heretaunga ward and retain their seats as a result.
There will still be several fresh faces on council due to seats being vacated by Martin Williams, Xan Harding, Charles Lambert and new Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Will Foley.
Louise Parsons, who has been outspoken in her criticism over HBRC’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle, will now be sitting at the table contributing to decisions on it.
The race for the Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay seat vacated by Foley will go to the wire with Tony Kuklinski and Tim Aitken separated by 17 votes.
Voters in the council’s Māori ward referendum chose to remove it.
Ahuriri/Napier Regional Constituency (3 vacancies) Votes Received
KIRTON, Neil 9,325
PARSONS, Louise 7,984
ORMSBY, Hinewai 7,267
BROWNE, Hayley 6,809
BAILEY, Paul 4,917
IQBAL, Syed Khurram 4,049
The voter return percentage was 40.41%, being 16,698 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Ngāruroro Regional Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received
VAN BEEK, Jerf 3,948
ORMOND, Marcus 2,262
The voter return percentage was 46.29%, being 6,564 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay Regional Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received
KUKLINSKI, Tony 1,845
AITKEN, Tim 1,828
ROPIHA, Keri 699
The voter return percentage was 48.33%, being 4,636 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Heretaunga/Hastings Regional Constituency (3 vacancies) Votes Received
MACKINTOSH, Jock 8,274
SIERS, Sophie 8,154
WAITOA, Conrad 6,380
MACKAY, Bruce 5,724
The voter return percentage was 38.94%, being 13,623 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Māui ki te Raki Māori Regional Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received
MCILROY (NEE LEWIS), Michelle 1,455
WHITE, Shelton 822
The voter return percentage was 25.61%, being 1,402 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Māui ki te Tonga Māori Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Thompson HOKIANGA is elected unopposed.
Māori Constituency Poll (1 vacancy) Votes Received
REMOVE THE MĀORI CONSTITUENCIES 24,507
KEEP THE MĀORI CONSTITUENCIES 20,236
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.