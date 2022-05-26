Hawke's Bay records its 25th Covid-related death

Hawke's Bay has recorded its 25th Covid-related death, with 155 new cases today. Photo NZME

Nationally there were 6862 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 25 Covid-related deaths, with 350 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, five were from the Auckland region, three were from Northland, one was from Waikato, one was from Hawkes Bay, nine were from Canterbury, two were from the Wellington region, one was from Midcentral, one was from Bay of Plenty and two were from the Southern region.

One person was in their 30s, three people were their 40s, four in their 50s, two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," a ministry spokesperson said.