A woman with family in Waiohiki told Hawke’s Bay Today the homes, 100m apart, were hit in drive-bys at 4am on Sunday, despite no patched gang members living in the homes.

“One of the homes is occupied by my 60-year-old aunty, who is living there while her home is still being completed after being damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“These gang wars are getting out of control. Innocent people are being targeted, and it’s innocent people who are going to get harmed.”

A police spokesperson said there had been an increased police presence in the affected communities over recent days to provide reassurance, and investigate.

Senior Sergeant Caroline Martin, Hawke’s Bay response manager, said police believed the incidents were gang-related and were working to establish links between them.

So far police have made four arrests, and located and seized a number of firearms.

Martin said the high-visibility policing in recent days was making a difference.

“We have our officers out patrolling, to provide support and reassurance to members of our community, many of whom are understandably shaken with this criminal behaviour.

“Hawke’s Bay police will work tirelessly to hold offenders to account, to help ensure our people are safe and feel safe.”

Police are asking the public if they see suspicious activity happening now, please call 111 with as much detail as possible.

People can also report anything anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



