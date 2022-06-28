Hawke's Bay police identify 11 more vehicles in connection to street activities

Hundreds of people gathered in Onekawa for one of several illegal car meets on Saturday June 18. A significant police operation has been impounding vehicles of participants. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking to impound 11 vehicles involved in illegal street activities in Hawke's Bay this month.

Several gatherings involving illegal street activity such as burnouts and skids took place across the region on Saturday June 18, the largest of which involved hundreds of people in the Onekawa industrial area.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison, Eastern District Police Road Policing Co-ordinator, earlier said Hawke's Bay Police executed a significant road policing operation, targeting illegal street racing and anti-social behaviour at a number of gatherings.

As a result, six vehicles were impounded, three people were processed for excess breath-alcohol and numerous vehicles were ordered off the road as defective or unsafe on the night.

A police spokesperson said since then a further 11 vehicles were identified and sought by police.

One of those vehicles has been impounded by police so far.

The spokesperson said just over half of the vehicles that have been subsequently identified in connection with the illegal Hawke's Bay gatherings came from outside the region.



"Of the 11 vehicles that were subsequently identified, five were locals and the remaining were from around the North Island, including Palmerston, Taupo and Gisborne."

The spokesperson said police continue to review footage and make follow-up enquiries.

The spokesperson said police would not be releasing information on the make and model of the vehicles they are looking for at this stage.

A police statement from June 19 said if the public had any information, videos or photographs of incidents that could assist police in identifying those involved in the June 18 gatherings, they should contact police on 105 and quote event number P050959200.

People can also report crimes anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.