Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay owner’s dominant horse a tribute to his late father

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
9 mins to read
A delighted Chris Russell (left) and trainer John Bary were there to greet Sefton and jockey Jonathan Riddell when the horse and rider returned to the winner’s stall following the 2100m maiden race at Hastings on Thursday last week. Photo / John Jenkins

A delighted Chris Russell (left) and trainer John Bary were there to greet Sefton and jockey Jonathan Riddell when the horse and rider returned to the winner’s stall following the 2100m maiden race at Hastings on Thursday last week. Photo / John Jenkins

The win by Sefton in the only race run at the Hawke’s Bay meeting on Thursday last week meant more to his Hastings owner-breeder Chris Russell than just about any other racetrack success he has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today