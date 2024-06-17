A logging truck has tipped blocking SH2 with logs.

State Highway 2 is closed after a logging truck lost it’s load near Whakaki east of Wairoa on Tuesday.

Police were called to the accident in Hawke’s Bay near Iwitea Rd around 6.35am and the road is currently blocked both ways.

A police spokesman said no injuries had been reported.

“Logs are all over the road and the truck has tipped and the trailer is upside down.”

Police said the road is expected to be blocked for some time while the crash is cleared.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area, expect significant delays and seek alternative routes where possible.”

Fire and Emergency also attended.

