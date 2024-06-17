Peter Thorburn’s relaxed style enhanced his delivery of his knowledge and experience.

A triumph over addiction, especially to methamphetamine, led Peter Thorbun to become a mental health specialist and advocate.

The director of Meth Education and Solution Services (MESS) spoke on his journey and what he’s learned to a group of 50 at a workshop organised by Tararua Reap, held at the Hub in Dannevirke.

Thorburn’s triumph over 23 years of addiction, eight of which were to methamphetamine, did not start that badly in South Auckland, becoming a New Zealand representative swimmer at age 11, and a Northland football representative.

Secondary education at a boarding school where he was severely bullied set him on to the wrong path, leading to him becoming one of New Zealand’s most notorious meth cooks and serving time in prison for committing up to 100 crimes related to burglary and supply of drugs.

Upon his release from prison, Thorburn experienced a profound transformation that has had him spend the past 18 years as a mental health specialist and advocate.

With a strong support group, he studied at the University of Auckland. He gained a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Addictions, adding a Diploma of Counselling from Manukau Institute of Technology to complete his qualifications.

Since then he has travelled New Zealand and abroad, talking to groups as different as schools and gangs, the police and addiction services.

He has in the past 18 years become a huge asset to people wanting to find out how to deal with the world of drugs and mental health issues.

The group of listeners were fascinated and, after six hours of sharing his often-graphic experiences, sociocultural understandings and amazing scientific knowledge, they wanted to hear more.

Thorburn said his philosophy was based on the need for society to work to support addicts by providing a total list of needs.

He said it was important to give those wanting to break the drug cycle acceptance of who they were and how best to support them, like providing alternatives to drugs, such as jobs, sports and friendships.

The processes of helping those addicted varied, but he advocated walk-in centres, which were safe places where people could help by providing support.

He said his profound transformation came about by “having the right people at the right time who gave him choices he did not believe he had”.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



