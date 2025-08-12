The co-founders of a much-loved Hawke’s Bay music festival are determined to not let cost get in the way of a good time.

This year, they’re launching early bird tickets for Outfield Music, Food and Arts Festival at half the price of the main ticket release.

The catch is that the $59.90 (plus booking fees) tickets that went on sale on Tuesday will have to be purchased by punters without knowing who will be playing.

The line-up for the January 31, 2026, festival is set to be announced later in September.

The festival has become a staple of the Te Awanga summer scene in recent years with its genre-defying mix of live music, street-style food, and vibrant art.