In its sixth year, fans get the chance to watch three stages, and enjoy bars, a food court and art installation areas.
In 2024, an eclectic mix of more than 25 exceptional performers and rising stars performed, including Troy Kingi, David Dallas, Tiny Ruins, Te Whānau Puoro, Uncle Les, Molly Pawson and Joe Cole.
Co-founder Reuben Vergis said at a time when costs are rising, especially in regional areas, they are standing by their community-first ethos.
“It reflects our independent spirit and our belief that music and arts shouldn’t be sidelined by financial barriers.”
Vergis said each early bird tier is strictly limited by time or allocation, running between 48 hours and seven days or until exhausted.
Co-founder Haydn Middleton said the festival was rooted in community, independence, and creating genuine connections, and they wanted to do something that made a real difference.
“It’s the biggest early bird release we’ve ever done - I’d love to see people make the most of it while it lasts.
Middleton said it was their way of thanking loyal supporters and was an invitation to new faces, while keeping the magic of music and arts accessible in Hawke’s Bay.
Tickets can be bought at outfieldfestival.co.nz
