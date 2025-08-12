Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay Outfield Music, Food and Arts Festival launches half-price early bird tickets

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | NZ's economic outlook and Aotea Square bomb scare

The co-founders of a much-loved Hawke’s Bay music festival are determined to not let cost get in the way of a good time.

This year, they’re launching early bird tickets for Outfield Music, Food and Arts Festival at half the price of the main ticket release.

The catch is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save