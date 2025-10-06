Che Fu and The Kratez are headlining Hawke’s Bay’s Outfield Music, Food and Arts Festival.
The 2026 Hawke’s Bay Outfield Music, Food, and Arts Festival line-up has been announced, with Che Fu and The Kratez named as one of the headline acts.
The festival returns on Saturday, January 31, 2026, bringing its unique mix of live music, visual art, and culinary delights to thescenic surrounds of Te Awanga Downs in the Hastings District.
Festival goers can expect an eclectic mix of more than 35 performers across three vibrant stages: the Outfield Arena, Art Valley, and the Dance Yard.
Joining the line-up are Reb Fountain, Summer Thieves, Isaac Chambers and Dub Princess, and emerging talents The Splinters, a Hawke’s Bay punk band whose unapologetic energy and raw sound took them to second place at the 2024 Smokefree Rockquest national final.
Heaps Moore, the Hawke’s Bay Rockquest regional solo/duo winners from Havelock North High School, Liberty, and Willsy will also take to the stage.
Dick Johnson, Sin and Aunty El will perform along with Flowidus and Elipsa, Cashek and Fera Flow.
Off-stage, festival goers will discover art installations, roaming performers, interactive experiences and enchanting surprises through the magical forest led by artistic director Sophie Watkins alongside established local artists such as Bernie Winkels, Fish Radich, Joe Rowntree and Sam Savage.