Dick Johnson, Sin and Aunty El will perform along with Flowidus and Elipsa, Cashek and Fera Flow.

Off-stage, festival goers will discover art installations, roaming performers, interactive experiences and enchanting surprises through the magical forest led by artistic director Sophie Watkins alongside established local artists such as Bernie Winkels, Fish Radich, Joe Rowntree and Sam Savage.

Early bird tickets went on sale in August, with punters having to take a chance on the line-up as it had not yet been announced, but festival co-director Reuben Vergis said that was part of the charm.

He said the early bird allocations “pretty much sold out in a couple of days”.

“We had the best response for Outfield this year compared to any of the previous years and we can’t put it down to one particular motive.”

In August, Vergis said they were making an effort to keep the festival affordable, and they were standing by their community-first ethos.

He said they were thrilled to be able to announce the line-up, which he felt offered a wide mix of genres and styles with something everyone can enjoy.

“It’s always a massive undertaking putting a line-up together, and we are thrilled we feel like it really captures what Outfield is about.”

Outfield Music, Food and Arts Festival will return for the sixth year on January 31, 2026.

Vergis said not only are they excited to present Chef Fu to the crowd, but also to offer emerging talent a chance to take to the stage.

“Che Fu is without a doubt one of the most iconic voices within New Zealand music.

“He’s been the soundtrack to a lot of our road trips, and barbecues and catch-ups, so it’s going to be unreal to have someone like him headline Outfield.”

Vergis said the line-up was balanced, eclectic, and offered a chance to experience new music.

“There are some names that people may not recognise yet, but they will slot into people’s playlists once they come and enjoy them on the day.”

“There is something in it for everyone through the course of the day, and we are mindful of that and balancing the talent that we programme and the energy on the day, it’s got to appeal to everyone.”

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at outfieldfestival.co.nz.

