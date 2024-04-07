A dirt bike rider was critically injured in a crash in Flaxmere Ave on Saturday.

Two men injured in separate motorcycle crashes in Hawke’s Bay on Friday and Saturday were recovering in two hospitals on Monday, one still in a critical condition.

Police and emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in Flaxmere Ave, Hastings, about 11.25am on Saturday and found a rider with critical injuries.

A 30-year-old man was admitted to the ICU at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and remained in a critical condition on Monday.

A second crash had occurred less than 24 hours earlier near Maraekākaho. A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded to reports of a crash on State Highway 50 at 1.42pm on Friday with a rapid-response vehicle, an ambulance and a helicopter.

A man was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition and then transferred to Christchurch Hospital. On Monday, he remained in a stable condition.

Overnight road closures on stretch of SH2 north of Napier

The road, between Pan Pac Whirinaki and Tutira Store, will be closed overnight on Monday April 8 and Tuesday April 9. The road will close each night at 9pm and reopen at 5am the following day.

The overnight work is weather dependant, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said. If weather delays the work, contingency dates are scheduled for Wednesday April 10 and Thursday April 11.

Over the two nights, crews will focus on rock removal at Devil’s Elbow; installing a new culvert at Tangoio Falls and asphalting at Te Ngarue Stream Bridge.

The worksites are too narrow for one lane closure and there is no viable detour. A full road closure will be in place at the times above so crews can complete the work as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.

Road users should plan their journeys to take the closure into consideration, NZTA said.