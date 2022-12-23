Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay man Nick Laing living life to the fullest thanks to “miracle drug” Trikafta

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Nick Laing is back to running and the gym since taking Trikafta for his cystic fibrosis. He hopes to get a job in graphic design or photography soon too. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nick Laing is back to running and the gym since taking Trikafta for his cystic fibrosis. He hopes to get a job in graphic design or photography soon too. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nick Laing used to dread getting out of bed every morning, but now he can run towards his passions at full speed.

The 38-year-old Hawke’s Bay man says he “shed a bit of emotion” when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today