Hawke's Bay Magpies halfback Fakatava building big game experience

Hawke's Bay halfback Folau Fakatava is a shining light for the Magpies this season in more ways than one. Photo / Paul Taylor

Folau Fakatava might only be 20, but the young gun Hawke's Bay Magpies halfback has already garnered a reputation for being a man for the big moment.

Fakatava was Man of the Match in Dunedin when the Magpies took the Ranfurly Shield off Otago in Week Four of the Mitre 10 Cup.

With half an hour to go in that game and Hawke's Bay leading by just one point, the halfback opted for a quick tap from 35 metres out in front of the posts and carved up the Otago defence to score a stellar individual try that turned the match.

Fakatava says playing on instinct in those big moments is something his teammates encourage.

"Even [captain] Ash Dixon as well, he just keeps telling me to back myself," he said.

"Don't hesitate ... when I feel like I can do it, I just do it."

And Fakatava knows when he does get it wrong on occasion, he can look at his mistakes the next week in training and learn from them, with it all adding up to more experience.

Always a popular member of the Magpies squad, Folau Fakatava, left, celebrates his teammate Danny Toala's try against Manawatu. Photo / Paul Taylor

He has had plenty of experience in big games already since coming to New Zealand from his village of Ma'ufanga, near the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa on the main island of Tongatapu, in 2016.

Fakatava starred in the Hastings Boys' High School First XV that finished national secondary schools runners-up that year and won the title undefeated in 2017.

After finishing school he was picked up by the Magpies for the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup, then the Highlanders for Super Rugby the following year.

Fakatava's mum and dad watch every game they can on TV from their home in Tonga.

"My mum and dad don't wanna leave the islands," he said, hoping one day they can see him play in person again.

"I call them after every game and during the week."

He misses his parents, and is a little sad at the prospect of spending Christmas away from family for the first time:

"I usually go home around this time, but because of Covid things have changed.

"If I send them money they'll be happy," Fakatava laughed.

That ability to financially support his family means he doesn't mind being away so much, knowing playing professional rugby in New Zealand is the best way he can help them:

"It's motivation for me to work hard and help them out."

Fakatava with a carry against Northland in Hawke's Bay's first Ranfurly Shield defence this season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fakatava and his teammates have indeed been working hard in training this week after a disappointing loss to Bay of Plenty last Sunday.

"We felt it was our game, that we should have won that," Fakatava said.

He's looking forward to another big game on Sunday, and said it is always a pleasure to play in front of the Magpies fans at McLean Park.

"Every home game feels special to me," Fakatava said.

"Especially being the last Shield game, hopefully we can make the crowd proud and keep it."