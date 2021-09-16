Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Magpie's Ash Dixon: 'I've done everything I can to try to be an All Black'

Hawkes Bay Today
By Thomas Airey
4 mins to read
Magpies skipper Ash Dixon gets his third try of the game, and eighth of the 2020 season. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Magpies skipper Ash Dixon gets his third try of the game, and eighth of the 2020 season. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Ash Dixon doesn't actually know when he'll be boarding a flight to Japan but remains determined to give everything he can to the Hawke's Bay Magpies until that moment.

The original plan was for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today