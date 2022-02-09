Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Magic Beans food-sharing, gardening page launches national app

3 minutes to read
Napier woman Anneliese Hough was inspired to start a Facebook page to get rid of excess produce from her garden six years ago, and is now releasing an app to take the idea nationwide. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Two women who run a Hawke's Bay-based group for sharing food and tips for gardening have now launched an app to spread their community nationwide.

Anneliese Hough, from Napier, said she first made the Magic

