Lucas Pocock helped his dad build the Take A Book, Leave A Book library at their Dannevirke property. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mike Pocock has a collection of books, but rather than let them sit gathering dust, he came up with a way to share them with the community.

He and his son Lucas, 11, decided to build a Take a Book, Leave a Book outside his Albert St, Dannevirke home.

The idea was inspired by the same type of thing found at marinas, but is a movement that seems to be spreading around the world.

"My father goes sailing," Pocock says. "All the marinas have them."

The father of three had also seen something similar out at Porongahau Beach.

"They have one of these, but in a refrigerator. It's a cool old retro-type refrigerator. It's like a mini library type thing."

Lucas suggested building something similar and Pocock managed to fit what is essentially a small cupboard in a section of his fence.

Father and son made it a project, which they completed just before school started.

A lot of the books were Pocock's and he hoped it would eventually evolve with people coming and swapping books so there would be a bit more of a variety, catering to a range of interests.

He'd already had offers from people to bring some of their books.

"I read a lot, the kids get to stay up past their bedtime if they're reading.

"We don't want boxes and boxes of books, it's more like something you've read, you liked, you don't want to throw it away, but if you're like me you end up with stacks and stacks of them.

"So if you've read something you liked, someone else might like to read it, pop it in the box and grab something new."

People are encouraged to take a walk and check out the books while they're at it.

"It's interaction, it's exercise and its more about the review, like, 'hey, I like this, I'll put it here for someone else to enjoy it'."

He would like to see more of them pop up around town.

"I think they will and that's kind of the basis of the experiment," he says.

He would like to see one by the retirement village as the exercise down the driveway might give residents an added benefit.



"[I'll] wait and see what happens."

He says he's already had a lot of comments and messages from people wanting to drop off books.

Pocock also does organic gardening and hopes to use the same principle for giving out organic produce.

"So it's going to be multi-purpose over time," he says.

If it failed or was abused, he would likely turn it into something else, like a bird house.

"If it changes into something else, it doesn't matter. It was something to do with Lucas. We'll just see how it goes."